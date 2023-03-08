Goats Peak Regional Park open after cougar scare closed the park for 7 days

Photo: Colin Dacre Goats Peak Regional Park.

Goats Peak Regional Park is open again after a cougar scare forced the closure of the park on Tuesday February 28, 2023.

The park has been closed for seven days because of increased cougar activity in the area.

The BC Conservation Officer Service has been monitoring the park and the latest investigation has determined it is safe for visitors to begin using the park again.

"No recent cougar activity was identified during the latest check through the 63-hectare park by the Conservation Officer Service and the park is allowed to open.," states a news release from the Regional District of Central Okanagan.

The park, located off Highway 97 south in West Kelowna was closed last Tuesday as Conservation Officers followed up on a recent report of cougar sightings in the park.

Despite today's news all visitors to Regional Parks are encouraged to be aware of their surroundings when travelling in park areas. "With more than 2,100 hectares of parkland, it’s not unusual to see wildlife. Please give any wild animals plenty of room and observe from a distance," states the RDCO.

Park users are reminded that all dogs must be on leash and remain on designated trails to protect wildlife and the park environment. Any aggressive or threatening wildlife behaviour should be called into the Report All Poachers and Polluters Conservation Officer hotline – 1-877-952-7277.