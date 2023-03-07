Motorcycle rider with a death wish arrested by police in West Kelowna

Photo: RCMP

A dangerous motorcycle and its driver, spotted multiple times weaving in and out of traffic on Highway 97, has been taken off the road after a methodical police investigation.

The investigation started on Feb. 9 when two motorcycles were spotted weaving in and out of traffic on Highway 97 near downtown Kelowna at Ellis Street.

RCMP officers located the offending riders and then followed them from a safe distance. The riders pulled a U-turn and began weaving in and out of traffic, travelling at a high rate of speed. RCMP officers activated their emergency equipment and gave chase, but the motorcycle riders managed to get away.

Six days later, RCMP received more complaints about a blue motorcycle driving dangerously on Highway 97. The description of the motorcycle matched the vehicle from the Feb. 9 report. Despite several officers converging on the area where the bike was last reported, the driver managed to avoid capture a second time.

Then on March 2, police were called about a blue Yamaha motorcycle driving dangerously on Highway 97 in West Kelowna. Later that day, after an extensive investigation the blue Yamaha was spotted in an open garage in the 3000 block of McIver Road. Officers spotted two men outside and positively identified one of the men as the driver of the blue Yamaha motorcycle. He was arrested and the motorcycle was impounded.

“This was an outstanding job of police work with a collaborative effort,” said Sgt. Mark Booth with the Kelowna RCMP’s Traffic Services department.

“The West Kelowna CRU team and BCHP-Kelowna members conducted an excellent investigation tracking down the rider of this motorcycle and taking it off the streets. I truly believe we saved this rider from inevitably sustaining serious/life-altering injuries and prevented an innocent driver from enduring a traumatic event.”

Police will be forwarding their investigation to the Crown and will be recommending multiple charges.