Demolition begins at George Pringle Elementary School

It’s time to say goodbye to the old George Pringle Elementary School in West Kelowna.

Demolition is underway as workers tear down the building to make way for what will become George Pringle Secondary School.

The provincial government will provide more than $102 million to build the new school, while the Central Okanagan School District will contribute $3 million.

A neighbourhood learning centre will also be included to host child care, cultural services, children and family resources.

The new school will be built with enhanced greenhouse gas reduction strategies and will become the place of learning for approximately 1,200 high school students from grades nine to 12. It will be the Westside's second high school.

Originally built in 1949, the new school will keep its name honouring veteran George Pringle, who died in a World War II plane crash while serving his country.

Construction of the new high school is expected to begin in 2024.

The George Pringle site hosted a high school until 2003, when the school board voted to convert it into an elementary school.

The plan to build a new high school at the George Pringle site will see the existing buildings, except for the gymnasium, demolished. A community garden and dog park held on the site on land leased to the City of West Kelowna will be displaced. The dog park is being moved to Smith Creek.