Cobs Bread whips up donations for food ban, other charities

Photo: Contributed

Cobs Bread in West Kelowna is raising funds for the Central Okanagan Food Bank, with its Doughnation day at the start of next month.

If you purchase a six-pack of hot cross buns on April 1, $2 from every sale will be donated to the Central Okanagan Food Bank. In addition Cobs Bread Governors Market is accepting donations for the food bank from March 1 through April 1 any time a customer makes a purchase.

“Our partnership with the West Kelowna location of the Central Okanagan Food Bank has been terrific since our opening in July of 2022," says Greg Roch, franchisee.

“Doughnation day is an excellent opportunity to provide additional support to this deserving organization."

All Cobs Bread bakeries across Canada will be donating to a local charity on April 1 and throughout the campaign period with a goal to raise more than $375,000 in donations for community organizations across Canada.

The core mission of the Central Okanagan Food Bank is to create a healthy, hunger-free community, and targeted programs work specifically towards improving the health of community members.

“We are very grateful for the consistent support that Cobs Bread provides to us," notes Trina Speiser, director of development for COFB.

"In joining with us to face social challenges, they create an enormous impact by not only raising much-needed funds for our organization but by feeding hope and dignity through the nourishment of food which is truly a meaningful gift.”

The West Kelowna bakery also donates end-of-day products to local charities like the food bank, and Mamas for Mamas.