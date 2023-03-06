City of West Kelowna trying to grow its canopy

Photo: City of West Kelowna

Stumped on what to do with your yard this year? Spruce it up by purchasing a tree through the Urban Re-Leaf Program.

Residents of the Greater Westside can buy trees online for $70 plus taxes under the Urban Re-Leaf Program, by visiting westkelownacity.ca/urbanreleaf. The sales will remain open from March 6 to April 5, from Monday to Wednesday.

The program offers four different tree species, including Ivory silk Japanese lilac, Maidenhair, Sienna GlenTM maple, and Tulip. Due to the limited quantity of each species, the city has urged residents to purchase no more than two trees per property.

The Mount Boucherie Recreation Complex, located at 2760 Cameron Road, will host tree pick-up on Saturday, April 15, from 9:00 a.m. to noon.

The Urban Re-Leaf Program, which began in 2020, intends to expand the green canopy in the community and take action on climate change. Apart from working with residents on the program, the city plants new trees annually and takes care of existing trees in parks, boulevards, and other public lands.