Food Network star teams up with local philanthropist for inclusive playground

Photo: Contributed Food Network star Bob Blumer

Looking for some last-second dinner plans?

A local philanthropist has teamed up with a star from the Food Network to raise money for Julia’s Junction, West Kelowna's planned first inclusive playground, with an event tonight.

Brent Marshall, a commercial realtor and business broker at Business Finders Canada, has invited Bob Blumer to a social fundraising dinner.



“I heard Blumer was in town and when he was here last, we hosted a fundraiser dinner at Crown & Thieves that sold out two nights in a row,” said Marshall.

“It seems like too good an opportunity to pass up to make a difference for kids here.”



Winery owner Jason Parkes has offered to host the event in his home.

To guarantee the fundraiser will be a success, Marshall is covering all costs associated with the dinner.

All money raised will be donated directly to Julia's Junction.

The dinner will be five courses curated by Blumer and local star chef James Holmes paired with some wines from Jason Parkes and special cocktails from bartender Renee Quesnelle featuring Dwayne ‘the Rock” Johnson’s Teremana tequila, Evan Williams bourbon, and Remy Martin VSOP fine champagne cognac.

“Exclusive fundraiser dinners at Parkes house have sold for $10,000 in the past without Blumer.” said Marshall.

“Adding in this star power means this is going to be a great meal for a great cause.”



Julia’s Junction is a playground designed to accommodate all abilities and disabilities, whether physical, social, emotional, or cognitive, as well as friends and family of those with disabilities.

The non-profit organization aims to create a safe, and fun space where children can make friends, increase self confidence, and build physical strength as well as many other important benefits of play.

Fundraising efforts for Julia's Junction have already garnered $692,557 with an overall goal of $800,000.

The dinner will be taking place on March 6 at 6 p.m. at Jason Parkes' home.

Only 20 tickets are available for the event on a first come, first serve basis.

Ticket cost is a minimum $250 donation.

For more information, call 250 640-6670. For those wishing to donate but won’t be attending the event, head to https://juliasjunction.ca/