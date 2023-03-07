West Kelowna woman sounding alarm after her dog became ill after park visit

Madison Erhardt

West Kelowna's Karen Hoggard is sounding the alarm after she believes her dog Bella was poisoned at a dog park.

Hoggard arrived at the Westbank Centre Dog Park on Monday morning to warn owners of the incident.

"On Friday we were at the dog park...she wouldn't eat supper and at 1:30 a.m. she started vomiting and she started getting worse and worse and worse she could barely stand."

Hoggard said eventually Fairfield Animal Hospital was able to take Bella in.

"She ate something at the dog park. It wasn't the water because I bring a jug of water every day and rinse out the bowl and give them fresh water. She is very sick."

Fairfield confirmed with Hoggard that the dog ate something that poisoned her. Bella is resting at home.

"We spent $1,052 to get x-rays, blood tests, and mediation," Hoggard said.

This has been the third report of a dog poisoning in the last two weeks.

On February 21, a Kelowna pet owner reported that her dog suffered severe kidney damage after drinking water from a bowl at Mission Dog Park. According to police, the owner witnessed a woman, who didn’t have a dog with her, filling the bowls in the park.

The woman was described as being 50 to 60 years old, with brown or red hair, and was wearing a blue toque, a brown jacket and boots, and dark brown sunglasses.

On February 27, another dog owner contacted Castanet with claims that her dog was poisoned at Beasley Park in Lake Country.

"I hope they catch whoever it is. I think we have to be really careful," said a dog owner at Westbank Centre Dog Park on Monday.

"I am scared to go to any dog park. I am even scared to bring her back here, but she lives for the dog park. Everybody knows my dog and she just lives for here," Hoggard said.

Kelowna RCMP confirmed a police report was filed, but Hoggard was unable to provide any evidence about the suspect, police said.

"There was no other reports to police," said Const. Mike Della-Paolera.