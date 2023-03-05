Trees fall on power line, spark small grass fire along Westside Road

Photo: Contributed Trees fell across power lines early Sunday morning, sparking a fire along Westside Road.



Nugget the dog is a hero, after fallen trees sparked a grass fire along Westside Road early Sunday morning.

Craig, who owns property across from Lake Okanagan Resort, says his dog woke him up around 4 a.m. He thought the dog was barking at a deer, but when he got up, he realized Nugget was alerting him to a nearby grass fire.

“She was persistent, so I went out and had a look and, sure enough, there was a fire burning 50 metres from the house," Craig says.

He says the fire appears to have been started by trees that had fallen across the power lines.

He adds that it took the Wilson’s Landing volunteer fire department about 15 minutes to arrive on the scene and douse the flames.

While it wasn’t a particularly windy Sunday morning, Craig points out that the ground is quite dry despite recent snowfall at higher elevations.

“Everything down around the lake where there isn’t white snow, it's dry. The grass is dry. I was actually surprised at how much it did burn considering the time of year," he said.