West Kelowna  

Bus crash blocks Highway 97 at Elliott Road

Bus crash on Hwy 97

Ambulances, police and fire trucks are on the scene of a multi-vehicle crash along Highway 97 at Elliott Road in West Kelowna.

A witness says multiple vehicles appear to be involved in the crash, including a Kelowna Regional Transit bus.

She said police had put up pylons to block southbound lanes of Highway 97 south of Elliott Rd. Southbound vehicles were being detoured onto Elliot Road. Northbound traffic was still able to get past the scene.

The crash happened near the bus shelter on Elliott Rd.

