Cougar activity forces closure of Goats Peak Regional Park

Photo: Colin Dacre Goats Peak Regional Park.

Goats Peak Regional Park has been closed after a cougar was reported in the area.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan made the announcement Tuesday.

For the public's safety, regional parks staff and the BC Conservation Officer Service are asking residents to stay out of the 63-hectare park located off Highway 97 at the south end of West Kelowna.

Conservation officers have investigated and determined that there has been increased cougar activity in the park.

"As a precaution, the park will remain closed," said the RDCO, adding conservation officers will decide when the park is safe to reopen.

People are reminded to report aggressive or threatening wildlife behaviour or encounters to the Report All Poachers and Polluters hotline at 1-877-952-7277.