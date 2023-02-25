Investigation into Christmas Eve fatal bus crash on Okanagan Connector ongoing

Photo: Phil Gerber

It's been two months since a bus travelling from Kelowna to Vancouver crashed on the Okanagan Connector, killing four people on board.

The tragic crash occurred on Christmas Eve, just after 6 p.m., near the Loon Lake exit east of Merritt. There were 46 people on board when the bus, operated by Alberta-based Ebus, crossed the centre median of the highway and came to a rest on its side in the opposite lanes.

Four passengers were killed, including 18-year-old Langley resident Kathy Kim, who had been visiting a friend in Kelowna, and 41-year-old Oliver resident Karanjot Singh Sodhi. Dozens of other passengers were seriously injured.

Both the RCMP and the Ministry of Transportation's Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement team have been working on an investigation into the crash, and it remains ongoing.

"Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) has completed the post-crash mechanical inspection and provided it to the RCMP, which is leading the investigation," said Ministry of Transportation spokesperson Murray Sinclair in a statement.

Const. James Ward of the RCMP BC Highway Patrol says investigations of this nature can typically take between eight and 12 months to complete. At the completion of the investigation, investigators will determine if there is any basis to recommend criminal charges to the BC Prosecution Service.

“The investigation's still progressing, we're still waiting for some of the reports to come back. These things unfortunately take a while,” said Const. Ward.

“Anything electronic that can be downloaded has been downloaded, anything mechanical that can be inspected was inspected, so now it's just putting all those things together, which takes a long time.”

Using electronic data retrieved from the bus, investigators are working to determine the speed and direction of the bus when it crashed.

Const. Ward says they've completed most of their interviews with witnesses and passengers of the bus.

Back in December, Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said investigators are also looking into another Ebus crash that occurred on the Connector just four days prior.

“There’s a lot of questions … We must let the investigators do their work,” Fleming said.