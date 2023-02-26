Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant not expected to be complete until the fall

Photo: City of West Kelowna

The Rose Valley Water Treatment Plant will not be complete by the spring as originally hoped.

In a report for next week's West Kelowna council meeting, city CAO Paul Gipps says "unavoidable" delays have pushed back completion by several months.

"The construction climate continues to be extremely challenging as there are COVID-19 related supply chain disruptions, a shortage of skilled labour, and inflation reached levels not experienced since the 1980s," Gipps says in his report.

"The plant is now currently scheduled to be substantially complete early fall 2023.

"Substantially complete includes commissioning which will be an incredibly involved process for a plant of this size and will take months to complete. Once the plant is substantially complete, residents will receive drinking water that exceeds provincial guidelines for drinking water."

Work will resume next week on the next phase of the project, which includes transmission line installation.

Phase 2 of the work will mean a road closure along Westlake Road for approximately six weeks, starting next week.

From Monday, Feb. 27, Westlake Road from Peak Point Drive to Horizon Drive will be closed to vehicle traffic 24 hours a day, including weekends, until April 7.

Detour routes will be in effect through Starlight Crescent and Horizon Drive. Local residents and visitors to the Peak Point neighbourhood should use Westlake Road from Starlight Crescent.

At the same time as the water transmission line construction is underway, the City of West Kelowna will upgrade active transportation corridors on Westlake and Parkinson Roads from West Kelowna Road to Pettman Road. Drainage improvements along Rosewood Drive will also be completed as part of the project.

Speed control measures will be in place, including a speed reader board and electronic message board telling motorists to ‘Slow Down’. Access for transit and emergency vehicles will be maintained at all times.

Trail users can continue to access the Rose Valley trails throughout construction. Cyclists should follow posted detours or dismount through the construction zone.

The next phase of work, construction to install the Sunnyside Transmission Main on Menu and Ourtoland Roads, is anticipated to begin in mid-March, once the construction schedule is confirmed by the contractor.