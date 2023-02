Photo: Contributed

West Kelowna fire crews have arrived on scene of a structure fire on Ogden Road in the Boucherie Road area.

Officials say the call came in around 11:30 Thursday morning for a fire in a detached garage.

A dark black plume of smoke is visible throughout the city.

Residents in the area below Mission Hill Winery report a strong smell of smoke.

Details have yet to come in.

