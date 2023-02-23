Home on West Kelowna's Ogden Road burned for hours Thursday afternoon

Madison Erhardt

UPDATE: 3:58 p.m.

Homeowners Kerry and Eleanor are left devastated after their newly renovated West Kelowna home on Ogden Rd. went up in flames Thursday afternoon and burned for hours.

"We were watching TV and we could smell something burning like melted plastic and I put a battery charger on a battery when we got home about a half hour before that maybe. She didn't put anything in the oven. I asked her that and she said no so I came back downstairs to check on the battery and the garage was on fire," Kerry said.

The battery was on a snowmobile in a trailer.

"I told her to get out of the house and tried to put the fire out with some extinguishers.

The fire started around 11:30 a.m. and the West Kelowna Fire Department fought the blaze for over three hours.

"I was sitting on the couch and all of a sudden, 'pop, pop, pop.' I looked out the window and the whole thing was just in flames. And the wind took it and just kept pushing it back," said neighbour Byron Robar.

The homeowners tell Castanet they have insurance.

"There is a brand-new corvette sitting in that garage. We are looking to retire this year... we gotta start over," Kerry added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Contributed

UPDATE 1:52 p.m.

A fire at a home on Ogden Rd. in West Kelowna is still smoking and smouldering but appears to be under control.

Castanet reporter, Madison Erhardt has been on the scene of the blaze and tells us the home has suffered extensive damage, with smoke and water pouring out of the home.

It appears firefighters managed to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby homes. The fire started at approximately 11:30 a.m. in the garage but has since spread to other parts of the structure.

UPDATE: 1:40 p.m.

The home at 915 Ogden Road continues to burn Thursday afternoon, as firefighters work to knock down the flames.

The large house fire has been burning steadily since about 11:30 a.m., burning a garage as well as the upper floors of the home. Flames and heavy smoke continue to be visible.

A West Kelowna Fire Rescue firefighter was being treated by Emergency Health Services at the scene, however West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund says it's standard operating procedure for firefighters to get a routine check during long incidents such as this.

Brolund says the firefighter was not hurt.

A neighbour says the home owner's new Corvette was in the garage that caught fire, but the couple made it out of the home safely.

UPDATE: 12:50 p.m.

Fire crews continue to battle a fully engulfed home burning on West Kelowna's Ogden Road Thursday.

According to a neighbour, the fire began at 915 Ogden Road at about 11:30 a.m., and as of 12:45 p.m., smoke continues to billow from the home and garage, as firefighters douse it with water. Strong winds are blowing in the area, fanning the flames.

"I was sitting on the couch and all of a sudden, 'pop, pop, pop.' I looked out the window and the whole thing was just in flames. And the wind took it and just kept pushing it back," said neighbour Byron Robar.

Robar said the couple who lives in the home made it out safely, and they don't have any pets.

He said he doesn't believe his home is in too much danger as long as the wind keeps blowing from the north.

"If it switches, I'm going to have to get a cedar tree cut really quick," he said.

Robar said the couple has lived in the home for about four years, and they've renovated the whole house and added an addition over the past few years.

Photo: Contributed

ORIGINAL: 11:40 a.m.

West Kelowna fire crews have arrived on scene of a structure fire on Ogden Road in the Boucherie Road area.

Officials say the call came in around 11:30 Thursday morning for a fire in a detached garage.

A dark black plume of smoke is visible throughout the city.

Residents in the area below Mission Hill Winery report a strong smell of smoke.

Details have yet to come in.

Send photos, video to [email protected]