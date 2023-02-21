West Kelowna man convicted in drug manufacturing case granted full parole

Photo: Facebook Leslie McCulloch, left.

A former West Kelowna drug dealer has been granted full parole, after it was denied late last year.

On February 17, the Parole Board of Canada (PBC) granted full parole to Leslie John McCulloch, effective immediately.

McCulloch was sentenced to more than eight years in prison in 2019 on a conviction of production of a controlled substance and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

He was on parole for a prior cocaine trafficking conviction when police raided his West Kelowna business in 2016 and found equipment used to produce pills that contained acetyl fentanyl, an analogue of fentanyl.

The parole board noted in its decision that throughout that investigation, McCulloch was observed by police associating with well-known drug dealers and gang members and engaged in behaviours that were suspected to involve drug manufacturing. It also pointed out that he has been involved with drug traffickers and a known member of a gang (the name of the gang was redacted in the documents released by the parole board).

McCulloch’s parole history has been rocky. His day parole was revoked in late 2021 after a month when the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) “received confidential information” that indicated he had “returned to behaviours consistent with [his] crime cycle.” He successfully appealed the suspension despite the parole board describing him as “deceptive,” “arrogant” and “slippery."

Late last year, he was granted an extension to his day parole but was denied full parole because the board deemed his risk factors too high.

The latest correctional plan update, completed in January, lowered the level of risk from high to medium, citing improvements in the areas of substance abuse, attitude, and community functioning.

“Your reintegration potential remains rated medium; your accountability was raised from low to medium and your motivation level medium to high. You are assessed as engaged in your correctional plan,” wrote the board.

The parole board decision dated February 17 says that the Correctional Service of Canada now supports a full parole release for McCulloch.

“CSC recommends that full parole be granted with the following special conditions imposed: not to consume drugs; no contact with certain person; follow treatment plan in the areas of substance abuse and emotions management; a telecommunications restriction; and financial disclosure.”

If McCulloch fails to follow his correctional plan or to participate in programming and interventions as directed by his case management team, he could be considered in breach of parole and arrested.