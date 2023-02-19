Woman argued ICBC applied 'right-of-way' law too strictly in assessing her crash

Photo: Google Street View The intersection at Daimler Drive and Byland Road where the crash occurred.

A woman unsuccessfully appealed ICBC's ruling that she was 100% at fault in a 2021 vehicle crash that occurred in West Kelowna.

In a recently published Civil Resolution Tribunal decision, Tribunal member Andrea Ritchie ruled ICBC did not err in finding Gail McDermid was at fault for the crash at Byland Road and Daimler Drive on January 2021.

In her claim, McDermid sought $360 for past increased insurance premiums and an order that ICBC not increase her premiums as a result of the crash.

In response, ICBC claimed it was incorrectly named as a party in the proceedings, and McDermid should have claimed liability and damages against the other people involved in the crash.

But Ritchie ruled a person can in fact name ICBC as a respondent in such a claim. Ritchie noted that to be successful, McDermid needed to prove on a balance of probabilities that ICBC did not act “properly or reasonably” in blaming the crash on her.

In summarizing the crash, Ritchie said McDermid was stopped at a stop sign at Daimler Drive while travelling southwest on Byland Road, near Constable Neil Bruce Middle School. When she went to accelerate across Daimler, she struck a red pickup truck near its driver’s side rear wheel well.

She then continued driving and drove into a the tire of a second vehicle, a tractor trailer, although McDermid claimed the tractor trailer's tire “hooked onto the front” of her vehicle.

In her claim, McDermid argued ICBC applied the “right-of-way law” too strictly in its assessment of the crash.

But ultimately, Ritchie found ICBC investigated the crash appropriately.

“Here, I find there is no indication ICBC breached its statutory obligations or its contract of insurance. The evidence shows ICBC took statements from all drivers involved, as well as an independent witness,” Ritchie wrote.

“I find there is no evidence its application of the relevant law was incorrect, or unreasonable. I acknowledge that Mrs. McDermid does not agree with ICBC’s assessment. However, I find she has not shown ICBC’s investigation or fault assessment was unreasonable.”

As a result, McDermid's claim was dismissed.