RCMP, WFN play basketball game against middle school students



A charity basketball game was held at West Kelowna's Constable Neil Bruce Middle School on Thursday night between both the boys and girls grade 8 basketball teams and a team of RCMP officers, Westbank First Nations members, and former students.

Indigenous Policing Services RCMP officer Const. Rolly Williams says the game was about building relationships between local youth and police.

"Build relationships with our children, youth, elders and the community at large. That’s what we’re doing, we’re trying to make sure we’re all comfortable working together and to be safe,” explained Williams.

The school’s basketball coach Brad Vissia said this is the beginning of a new program between the school and the RCMP.

“We have a drum program with a canoe journey where we get some Indigenous and non-Indigenous kids and they get to make a traditional drum, and this is sort of the kick-off event for that. The whole idea of course is to encourage Truth and Reconciliation on a community level,” he said.

Williams says the community basketball game allows youth and the community to see police without their uniforms, and more so as everyday people.

“The job has now changed and we are now more community based. We want to enjoy and have the support of the community to help our youths and understand what the RCMP does," added Williams.

"By doing this program, it helps them understand hey, these are our guys. And we want them to approach us without fearing anything and just, you know, being comfortable around us.”

More than 1,000 non-perishable food items were collected at the event for the local food bank.

Williams tells Castanet there will be more relationship building programs to come between police and youth as several other schools are eager to get involved, and to continue to build towards Truth and Reconciliation in the Okanagan.

CNB put up a good effort, but the RCMP snagged the win 39-21.