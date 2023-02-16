Vehicle in flames on side of road near Glenrosa

UPDATE 9:47 p.m.

Steve Hasenbank tells Castanet he watched the truck burn for more than 30 minutes and as of 9:40 p.m., it was still on fire.

Hasenbank said the truck was heading northbound on the Connector and caught fire near Trapanier Road.

ORIGINAL 8:58 p.m.

There are reports of a vehicle fire near West Kelowna.

A witness tells Castanet the vehicle is on Highway 97C, near junction with Highway 97.

There is no word if anyone was injured in the incident.

