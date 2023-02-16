Westbank First Nation applauds removal of controversial billboard

Photo: Contributed

Officials with Westbank First Nation applaud a decision to remove a controversial billboard promoting an anti-SOGI 123 message.

The billboard, erected earlier this month on Westbank First Nation lands along Highway 97, was taken down this week.

In a brief statement concerning the billboards removal, officials with the band applaud the decision made by the company responsible for selling the billboard ads.

"In determining which ads can or cannot be placed, signage companies should be adhering to Canada Ad Standards in making their decisions," the statement reads.

"Westbank First Nation (WFN) did receive a large volume of complaint letters and reached out to the signage company who ultimately made the decision to remove it. We applaud the power of the LGBTQ+ community in coming together to see this ad removed."

The billboard, by the group getawake.ca, asked “What are your kids really learning in school” and showed a cartoon image of a person wearing a mask with the pride and transgender awareness flags in the background. It was hosted on a billboard owned by BC Billboards.

It was widely condemned by the LGBTQ community and others.