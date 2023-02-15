Proposed development brings traffic concerns along West Kelowna's Daimler Road into focus

Photo: City of West Kelowna

The potential of seeing 401 housing units in an area already beset with traffic congestion has raised concerns with West Kelowna council and planning department staff.

The large development is planned for a vacant 12.4 hectare parcel of land along Auburn Road, around the corner from Constable Neil Bruce middle school and the Daimler Drive-Highway 97 intersection that is already a problem when school is being let in and out.

Despite the traffic concerns, Council unanimously approved first reading of the rezoning bylaw only. The development will come back for second reading at a future date along with further traffic review and analysis of several options available.

However, Coun. Carol Zanon says whatever options are contemplated, coming up with a solution for traffic around the already congested area will be challenging.

"All the possibilities are not adequate...they're flawed," said Zanon.

As well as the proposed new development, she says more homes are contemplated in Shannon Lake and those residents will use this way to get to the highway as well, adding to the congestion.

One possible solution put forth by Coun. Stephen Johnston included placing a roundabout at Daimler and Auburn while, at the same time placing medians at the frontage roads where Old Okanagan Highway and Byland Road meet up with Daimler.

He suggested allowing right turns only for northbound traffic at Old Okanagan Highway and Daimler and southbound traffic at Byland and Daimler.

Double left turn lanes onto the highway are also recommended.

Options will be brought forward at second reading.

The development itself is proposed to include 401 units within five buildings up to four storeys in height.

Developers who spoke briefly to council said the proposal would include mostly one and two bedroom units and likely a mix of rental and for purchase housing.

The proposal also includes 7.6 hectares of dedicated parkland and open space.