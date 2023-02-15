West Kelowna needs 300 housing units a year for next 2 decades to accommodate growth

Photo: City of West Kelowna

West Kelowna will have to build nearly 5,400 new homes over the next two decades to accommodate a growing and aging population.

A two-year project to rewrite West Kelowna’s official community plan is nearing completion as the municipality's planning advisory commission will take a look at the draft 2040 plan for the first time this week.

The 227-page document will act as a roadmap for the community as it grows over the next 20 years.

The city is now home to 36,000 residents, a figure that is expected to grow to more than 48,000 by 2040. To keep up with that growth, nearly 300 homes will need to be built every year.

But geographic constraints means the Westside will have to start being more efficient with the land.

“Characterized by its hillsides, steep slopes, agricultural lands, and its proximity to Okanagan Lake, West Kelowna has many topographical and geographical constraints that makes development in the community limited,” the draft plan says.

“Accordingly, opportunities for redevelopment and infill can be used to satisfy growing housing demand in a variety of housing types and tenures.”

Development will need to be focused in existing neighbourhoods, rather than building entirely new ones.

One-in-four of those new homes will be built in Westbank Centre with another 10% in the Boucherie Urban Centre. The 2040 OCP does not introduce any new suburban neighbourhoods beyond those already being built out.

The report says demand will grow over the next 20 years for smaller homes and apartments, although in 2040 it is expected that the single-family home will still be the most desired housing type.

The community will also be getting older.

In 2040, those aged 65 and over will make up 27% of the population, up from 21% now.

“The considerable number of people over 55 requires special attention when planning housing, infrastructure, transportation and recreational uses we build and operate,” said the plan.

The draft goes before the planning advisory committee on Wednesday morning, which will then forward their opinions to city council for consideration.

The entire process is expected to wrap this summer when council formally adopts the new official community plan.