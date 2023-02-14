Controversial billboard in West Kelowna removed

Photo: Alistair Waters By late Tuesday afternoon the billboard had been taken down.

An anti-SOGI billboard set up along Highway 97 in West Kelowna has come down, following an outcry from the LGBTQ community.

The billboard, by the group getawake.ca, asked “What are your kids really learning in school” and showed a cartoon image of a person wearing a mask with the pride and transgender awareness flags in the background.

LGBTQ activist Wilbur Turner, chair of Advocacy Canada launched a change.org petition against the messaging on the billboard.

He’s glad to hear it has been removed but says constantly having to counter these kinds of attacks is getting wearing.

“It just seems to be, you know, this kind of stuff coming from different fronts and different groups kind of, I would say, obsessed with attacking the queer community. If this billboard was taken down because of the pressure, I’m really happy to hear that,” ‘says Turner.

Darrien McWatters, a transgender woman with the Kelowna Pride Society, says she feels compelled to speak out.

“The whole thing about grooming and the stretch that people are going to. One, it’s hateful. It’s hard enough being part of the one per cent or half a per cent of the world and then people just try to erase you for not being who you are because they don’t understand it,” said McWatters.

“If SOGI 123 (Sexual Identity and Gender Identity Inclusive education) had been around 30 years ago, it would have helped me with 25 years of confusion.”

Castanet contacted the Westbank First Nation, which confirmed the billboard had come down.

We also reached out to getawake.ca for their comments. Someone returned our call but would not provide a name and would only speak on the condition of anonymity, which Castanet declined.

But on Twitter, an account called @bizwealthstory that appears to belong to a Kelowna man's marketing firm, Market Edge Pro, took credit for the campaign: “More coverage on our campaign. It's going viral and for us.”

Tuesday afternoon, Get Awake tweeted that its billboard in West Kelowna had been taken down and issued a statement.

“Speak out against verboten subjects in Canada gets you cancelled. We firmly believe in the right of free speech and the right of parents to raise their children how they see fit without interference from government and activist organizations.”

It also claims that this is the biggest story of the year in Canada. “We aren’t going anywhere-stay tuned,” concludes the statement from Get Awake.

It is not clear at this point who ordered the billboard to come down.

The sign was hosted by BC Billboards, which did not respond to request for comment. The company carries two vaccine-skeptic advertisements by Get Awake Canada in the Kamloops area.