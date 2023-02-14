Turning Points hoping to raise $60,000 to expanding its Scattered Sites homelessness diversion program in Kelowna

Photo: Turning Points Collaborative Society Turning Points is trying to raise $60,000 to further expand its Scattered Sites program in the Kelowna area.

Keeping people out of homeless shelters is an ongoing battle, but Turning Points Collaborative Society is seeing success with its Scattered Sites program, especially in West Kelowna.

It’s a housing first response to individuals who are experiencing systemic homelessness and vulnerabilities such as poverty, disabilities, and mental illness.

“Right now, there isn’t enough affordable housing supply to move people out of supportive housing and shelters,” says Tara Tschritter, Turning Points regional director of the Central and Southern Interior.

“By partnering with landlords to open up more market rentals as affordable housing, we can ensure that people who can live without staffing support are getting into their own homes, and that frees up resources for those who may need more support. It also allows us to support folks to help them maintain that housing.”

She says the program fills an important gap while the community continues to work together to tackle the challenging, multi-year process of building affordable housing stock.

One of the companies that has jumped on board is Kelowna-based Highstreet Ventures, which donated $50,000 to kick-start Scattered Sites.

“A community is only as resilient as its most vulnerable people,” said Scott Butler, CEO of Highstreet. “The team at Turning Points has a great ability to turn resources into something more meaningful for our community. They’ve done excellent work in West Kelowna with reducing homelessness; supporting an organization like this is an easy choice.”

Turning Points is originally from Vernon. It expanded its services into the Central Okanagan during the pandemic.

One of the keys to success has been shelter-diversion. The agency works with people before they end up on the streets using rapid-rehousing and the scattered sites model, which includes a hotel on the Westside. They tap into provincial housing subsidies to help get people into rental housing.

Tschritter is hoping to make inroads in Kelowna, where the larger population presents challenges.

“I’m sure anybody living in Kelowna notices the crisis of people experiencing homelessness has really exploded over the last couple of years. So, we want to help put strong systems in place, so that we can see less and less people getting entrenched in homelessness in our community.”

She says the society wants to help with the flow-through of clients at places like the Gospel Mission and John Howard Society shelters.

“If your shelters are full, and then your supportive housing programs are full, and then there’s no affordable housing for people to go into, nobody is able to move on.”

In an effort to bolster their expansion in Kelowna, Turning Points is holding a fundraiser at the Kelowna Curling Club this weekend.

Comedy for Community includes dinner and a comedy show. It takes place Saturday from 5-10 p.m. and features local talent Damonde Tschritter, Matt Baker and Kate Belton. The aim is to raise $60,000 for Scattered Sites.

Tickets are available here.