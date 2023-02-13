West Kelowna lifts vaccine mandate for city staff

Photo: City of West Kelowna

The City of West Kelowna has lifted its COVID-19 vaccination requirement for staff.

“Now that public health measures have changed self-isolation requirements for COVID-19 to focusing on remaining home when sick, the city is suspending its COVID-19 vaccination policy for staff,” said Paul Gipps, chief administrative officer, in a news release.

“We continue to follow communicable disease prevention in the City and promote shared responsibility to maintain a healthy workplace.”

The policy, which required proof of vaccination, was applied to all city staff as a condition of employment in October 2021.

The city said Monday there are currently no employees “under accommodation measures” because of the policy.

It’s not clear if anyone was ever actually terminated as a result of the policy, but Castanet has requested clarification from the city.

The City of Kelowna also lifted its vaccine mandate in January.