Big Bear Innovation Centre celebrates three years on Westside

Photo: Contributed

More than 60% of the clientele at Big Bear Innovation Centre is Indigenous entrepreneurs, remote workers and businesses.

The Westside’s first co-working space recently celebrated its third anniversary, despite opening a few weeks before COVID-19 restrictions shut down the world.

Big Bear Software CEO Keith MacIntyre opened the business on the fourth floor at 1979 Old Okanagan Hwy. on Feb. 1, 2020, but because of the pandemic wasn’t sure how long it was going to last.

“We had the community excited, we had 30 to 40 people here in early March drinking wine and eating food, joining us in the excitement of launching a space that could serve as a community gathering place for the Westside and a beautiful place for remote workers to work,” McIntyre said in a press release.

“Unfortunately, we had not built up enough momentum before the lockdowns and the space was empty for several months, and a fraction of the people enjoyed the space during the first year than if we had been open longer. There were moments where I wondered if we were going to be able to stay open.”

McIntyre stuck with it, however, and now the co-working business is thriving, especially among the Indigenous community. McIntyre noted former Westbank First Nation chief Noll C. Derriksan believed in the vision of Big Bear to build the Westside’s first co-working space and the Interior’s only on-reserve co-working space. Derriksan passed away three weeks after the business opened.

“We are honoured to be able to use the building that Noll built and are proud that 60 percent of our revenue comes from Indigenous entrepreneurs, remote workers and businesses,” McIntyre said. “It was our hope that we could learn more about Westbank First Nation and provide a space where we could learn about Indigenous culture and heritage.”

Big Bear Innovation Centre offers boardroom rentals for up to 12 people, private offices and a large, spacious co-working space, which is available by the day or month. Several smaller packages are available.

Big Bear Innovation Centre will be hosting an open house on Friday, Feb. 24, from 3-7 p.m.