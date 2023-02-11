West Kelowna looking at adding a dog park at Wild Horse Park in Smith Creek

Photo: Google Street View Wild Horse Park

The City of West Kelowna is looking to the Smith Creek neighbourhood for a new dog park.

The city is looking for a new facility with the impending loss of the dog park and community garden at Westbank Centre Park.

They were constructed on land leased from School District 23. The district requires the land back as part of construction of the new George Pringle secondary school.

While the city looks for a new location for a dog park and community garden closer to the downtown area, it has identified Wild Horse Park as at least a temporary solution.

The city installed a walking path in the park and the adjacent SD23 property in 2017, which has become quite popular, especially for those with dogs.

A staff report to be reviewed by council next Tuesday suggests a proposed design will provide an opportunity for both a large and small off leash dog run adjacent to the trails.

"The walking trails also extend around the outside of the dog park, so people are not forced to enter the dog areas," the report states.

"There is ample street parking available on Wild Horse Drive, with access to the park provided on the sidewalk."

It's hoped the new dog park could be ready by spring, well before the September closing of the Westbank Centre dog park.