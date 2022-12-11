West Kelowna council set to adopt changes to its meeting schedule

Photo: City of West Kelowna Coun. Rick de Jong

West Kelowna council is expected to amend its procedures bylaw in order to change when council meets.

At its meeting Tuesday, council is expected to amend its bylaws to change the time of its afternoon council meeting from 1:30 to 3:30.

The amendment was given first three readings at its last meeting, and must either adopt it or scrap the change in order to set the 2023 meeting schedule before the end of the year as required by the Community Charter.

Since becoming a municipality in 2007, West Kelowna has held meetings at 1:30 on the second Tuesday of the month and 6 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of the month.

Public hearings also typically are held during the evening meeting when more people are able to attend in person.

In an effort to make it easier for councillors, council adopted a motion to hold the first meeting of each month at 3:30 and the second meeting at 6 p.m.

Council unanimously gave the amendment first three readings with adoption on the table Tuesday.

There was no public feedback either pro or con after the change was advertised in the media and online.

"Let's try this for a year and see how it works," said Coun. Rick de Jong who made the motion.

"I don't want to see this adopted for four years without some discussion."