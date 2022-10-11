170-hectare controlled burn later this month will be very visible in Central, South Okanagan

Photo: BCWS

Residents of the Central and South Okanagan are being warned about a large controlled burn to start later this month.

The BC Wildfire Service, Penticton Indian Band and Okanagan Nation Alliance are conducting the 170-hectare burn with support from Gorman Brothers Ltd. and the Okanagan Shuswap Resource District.

The Penticton Indian Band and the BC Wildfire Service will carefully control and monitor the fire at all times. Smoke and flames may be visible from Peachland, Summerland, Kelowna, Penticton and surrounding areas, and to travellers along Highways 97 and 97C. The exact location of the burn was not disclosed.

Preparation work for the burn could start as early as Oct. 17. Smoke may be visible through to Nov. 30.

The exact timing of the burn will be dependent on weather, site and venting conditions. Ignition will proceed only if conditions are suitable and will allow for quick smoke dissipation.

The burn is aiming to reduce wildfire fuel, restore the ecosystem and mule deer winter range and “enhance Indigenous cultural values in the area while also supporting the traditional use of fire as a tool to improve the landscape," said BCWS.