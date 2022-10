Photo: Jesse Cholette

West Kelowna Fire crews are on alert after what appears to be a forest fire in the hills above West Kelowna.

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund tells Castanet, "there appears to be a fire above Bartley Road outside of the city. Our crews are standing by and BC Wildfire service is investigating."

This is a developing story and Castanet will have more information as soon as it become available.