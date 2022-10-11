Crews dealing with wildfire in hills above West Kelowna

Contributed

UPDATE 9:15 p.m.

A wildfire smouldering in the mountains above West Kelowna is still estimated as 1.6 hectares in size.

The McDougall Creek fire, which is believed to be caused by lightning, is burning northwest of the Rose Valley Reservoir where helicopters were filling their buckets on Tuesday.

While a small plume was visible from the fire Tuesday morning, that had been reduced to a light haze by dusk.

The fire is still classified as out of control.

UPDATE: 3:22 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service says the McDougall Creek fire, burning above Bartley Rd. is now at an estimated 1.6 hectares in size.

The fire is classified as out of control.

There are seven BCWS personnel responding along with two helicopters.

Photo: Jesse Cholette

UPDATE 12:18 p.m.

The BC Wildfire Service continues to battle a blaze that sparked above Bartley Rd. in West Kelowna.

The fire, called the McDougall Creek fire, remains listed as out of control and is now 1.1 hectares in size.

BC Wildfire Service spokesperson Melanie Bibeau tells Castanet, "there are two initial attack crews with an officer and two helicopters supporting fire suppression."

The #BCWildfire Service is responding the McDougall Creek wildfire (K52661) located approximately 5 km north of #WestKelowna. The wildfire is currently 0.6 hectares in size and is classified as Out of Control. Personnel are on scene and a helicopter is supporting. pic.twitter.com/T9yB9EqCDk — BC Wildfire Service (@BCGovFireInfo) October 11, 2022

UPDATE 9:40 a.m.

The West Kelowna Fire Department and crews from BC Wildfire Service are on the scene of a wildfire about eight kilometres up the Bartley Forestry Road.

According to West Kelowna assistant fire chief Lionel Bateman, the fire is estimated at about 0.4 hectares in size and is burning in an area difficult to access.

Light brown smoke from the fire can be seen billowing from the area.

No structures are at risk at the present time.

"Please note that with a very dry, and warm fall, the fire danger is still high," said Bateman.

"Please ensure all fires are completely extinguished and care is taken in the back country."

ORIGINAL 8:30 a.m.

West Kelowna Fire crews are on alert after what appears to be a forest fire in the hills above West Kelowna.

West Kelowna Fire Chief Jason Brolund tells Castanet, "there appears to be a fire above Bartley Road outside of the city. Our crews are standing by and BC Wildfire service is investigating."

This is a developing story and Castanet will have more information as soon as it become available.