'N' word spray pained on doorway of two West Kelowna homes

More racist graffiti is being spread around the community, this time in West Kelowna.

A West Kelowna resident tells Castanet on October 1 two vehicles near Mount Boucherie Secondary School were seen spray painting the 'N' word on several doors.

'Video footage [showed it] appeared to be teenagers. I can confirm that two houses had the same word, and two cars were spray painted. [It's] just sad that these young kids are doing it," the resident said.

West Kelowna RCMP have been contacted.

On Sunday, Kelowna RCMP said they are calling for anyone in the neighbourhood of Dr. Knox Middle School who may have information or video footage related to racist graffiti sprayed this weekend to come forward.

Several racist remarks and images, including the N and F words and swastikas, were found on the middle school Sunday.

“It’s disturbing to see this kind of hate,” said Const. Mike Della-Paolera, Kelowna RCMP media relations officer, in a news release issued Monday.

“There is no place in Kelowna for this lack of humanity and our investigators are working with the school to track down and identity those responsible.”

Anyone with footage or information can reach out to Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 and reference file number 2022-63798.