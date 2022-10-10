Bad parking job in West Kelowna lead cops to suspect driving high

Photo: West Kelowna RCMP

RCMP in West Kelowna kept an impaired driver from getting back on the road after citizens complained about a bizarre parking job.

On Oct. 9 at about 9 p.m. police responded to a large, busy parking lot on Louie Drive. They had received word that a driver had parked their vehicle on the sidewalk in the front entrance of Superstore before going shopping.

RCMP identified the driver when they returned to the vehicle, and the driver was subsequently determined to be impaired by drugs.

The driver was fined and their drivers licence suspended.

In the last five days, police have identified 11 impaired drivers in West Kelowna and served driving prohibitions and impounded vehicles.

"Most of these investigations were self generated by the police officers on patrols during the Thanksgiving long weekend and serve as a good reminder to always assign a sober designated driver,” said inspector Pikola, officer in charge of the West Kelowna RCMP Detachment.