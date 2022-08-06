Two former chiefs in running for leadership of Westbank First Nation

Photo: Contributed Robert Louie (l) and Roxanne Lindley are both vying for chief of WFN

Westbank First Nation members will choose between two former chiefs when they go to the polls next month to elect a new band council.

Roxanne Lindley, the first woman elected WFN Chief in 2016 will oppose longtime chief Robert Louie.

Louie spent 24 years at the head of the WFN government.

Ironically, it was Lindley who unseated Louie by 34 votes in the 2016 runoff.

The chief's chair is presently vacant after Christopher Derickson, citing corruption within WFN, resigned suddenly.

While the final list of candidates lists just Lindley and Louie running for chief, the list of those seeking one of four council seats includes 17 names.

The list of those running for a seat around the council table include three of the four incumbents, Andrea Alexander, Fernanda Alexander and Jordan Coble.

Lorrie Hogaboam is the only current councillor not seeking re-election.

Three former councillors, Brian Eli, Thomas Konek and Harold Derickson Sr. are also seeking election.

Raf De Guevara is also on the ballot. De Guevara, then the manager of Inter-Governmental Affairs/Title & Rights for the band and one other employee were cited as allegedly selling and transferring band lands within the District of Peachland without authorization.