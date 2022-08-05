West Kelowna music in the park resumes after pause during heat wave

After a pause due to the heat wave, Music in the Park will resume this week in West Kelowna.
Through all of August, the community can enjoy free outdoor music concerts celebrating West Kelowna’s art and culture.
Concerts run every Friday night until September 2 from 6:30 p.m to 9:30 p.m. at the Annette Beaudreau Amphitheatre at Memorial Park.
People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, umbrellas, blankets and water as they enjoy live music.
A variety of food trucks are made available for some good dinner eats and a Kids Zone will be hosted by the City’s Recreation and Culture team.
Headlining this week’s show on Aug. 5 is Latin ensemble Major Mambo, who will be performing a variety of salsa, mambo and cha cha music. Kicking the show off is opening act The Meliponas.
- August 12 will feature headliner Leila Neverland and opener The Gold Sauce
- August 19 will open with Michael Daniels' new country and will close with Under the Rocks.
- August 26 will open with Rollin’ Coal and will close with Rock Steady.
- September 2 show will open with JS Garcia Band and will close with Neville Bowman.