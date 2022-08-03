Boil water notice covers the entire Lakeview-Rose Valley system

Photo: City of West Kelowna A boil water notice now covers the entire Lakeview-Rose Valley system.

The City of West Kelowna is expanding a boil water notice to the entire Lakeview-Rose Valley system due to total coliform.

A boil water notice was already in effect for a section of the Shannon Lake neighbourhood.

The city is using chlorine disinfectant to reduce the coliform, but high turbidity in the water is also a concern, and the boil water notice is required because of the potential for bacteria, protozoa, viruses and other microorganisms to attach themselves to suspended particles in the turbid water, shielding them from the chlorine.

Those who live in the affected area should bring tap water to a rolling boil for one minute before drinking it, using it to brush your teeth, or using it in food preparation.

There is also a touch-free filling station at Shannon Lake Road and Asquith Road. You will need to bring your own, clean containers and the tap is located on the Asquith Road side of the facility.

The city says it will inform residents via its e-news service as soon as the boil water notice is lifted. You can sign up here.