Borrowing for a new fire hall will be on the October ballot in Peachland

Photo: Peachland Fire and Rescue Services

Peachland council has landed on the wording of a referendum question it will pose to residents as part of the Oct. 15 municipal election ballot.

Council decided top hold the referendum in order to get approval to borrow funds necessary for a new fire hall.

The question, approved at a meeting last week asks:

"Are you in favour of the Corporation of the District of Peachland adopting the Protective Services Building Loan Authorization Bylaw No. 2364, 2022, to authorize the borrowing of up to Seventeen Million, Five Hundred Thousand Dollars ($17,500,000), over a thirty (30) year term, to fund the construction of a new Protective Services Building to accommodate the Fire Department?"

The municipality says it needs a new fire hall after a number of issues with the current hall were identified as part of a fire department master plan released last year.

These included a shortage of space to store personal protection equipment and electronics and no separate shower facilities for men and women. It also pointed out the hall is too small for more modern apparatus, including an aerial truck.

If approved by residents, a new fire hall would be built on municipal property at San Clemente Avenue and 13th Street, however, the master plan suggests the site may not be big enough to support future expansion and suggest the district look for additional property for a future satellite hall.