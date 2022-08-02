Woman arrested in bait car in West Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

A Kelowna woman is in custody after allegedly stealing a RCMP bait car in West Kelowna.

Police say in the early morning hours of July 30, a bait car in West Kelowna was activated.

Officers located the vehicle which was occupied by a lone female driver.

The 39-year-old female, a Kelowna resident who is well known to the police, was arrested without incident.

She was also arrested for three outstanding warrants.



“We are actively using the bait car and bait bike technology to curb thefts within the City of Kelowna.I am seeing that many of these crimes are being committed by repeat offenders,” says Const. Mike Della-Paolera for the Kelowna RCMP.