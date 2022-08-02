A ring found in 2006 in West Kelowna has resurfaced

Photo: Contributed

Did you live near, or frequent the area around Mission Hill Estate Winery in 2006?

Did you own, and lose or misplace a silver ring?

If so, your 16 year search may be over.

A woman who lived on Ridge Boulevard near the winery says she found the ring in her flower bed back in 2006.

Tracy says she didn't know who it belonged to, and must of put it away and obviously forgot about it.

She recently moved to Vancouver Island and says the ring turned up in one of the boxes she was unpacking.

The ring has an inscription, "Thinking of You" with a heart at the beginning and the end.

If the ring may be yours and you can describe the area you lost it, contact Castanet and we will get you in touch with Tracy.