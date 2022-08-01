Former West Kelowna Warriors Parm Dhaliwal died over the weekend in New York City

Photo: West Kelowna Warriors

Former West Kelowna Warrior Parmjot (Parm) Dhaliwal has died.

Dhaliwal died in a hotel in New York City over the weekend.

He was 23.

Over the span of three full seasons from 2016 through the 2018-2019 campaign, Dhaliwal amassed 38 goals and 82 assists in 148 games.

Due to symptoms from concussions, Dhaliwal was unable to play his final season with the Warriors in 2019-2020.

He never played the game again.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Riverside Funeral Home in Delta.

For those who want to attend the Dhaliwal/Mann family invite those who were close to Parm to come by for his celebration of life scheduled for next weekend. pic.twitter.com/KX7r2Vv7zT — West Kelowna Warriors (@BCHLWarriors) August 1, 2022