Former West Kelowna Warriors Parm Dhaliwal died over the weekend in New York City

Former West Kelowna Warrior Parmjot (Parm) Dhaliwal has died.
Dhaliwal died in a hotel in New York City over the weekend.
He was 23.
Over the span of three full seasons from 2016 through the 2018-2019 campaign, Dhaliwal amassed 38 goals and 82 assists in 148 games.
Due to symptoms from concussions, Dhaliwal was unable to play his final season with the Warriors in 2019-2020.
He never played the game again.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at Riverside Funeral Home in Delta.
For those who want to attend the Dhaliwal/Mann family invite those who were close to Parm to come by for his celebration of life scheduled for next weekend. pic.twitter.com/KX7r2Vv7zT— West Kelowna Warriors (@BCHLWarriors) August 1, 2022
RIP Parm Dhaliwal…made me feel so comfortable when my family was so far away. I’ll always remember the memories we made on and off the ice. My heart is torn brother, miss you already ?? @BCHLWarriors— Mike Hardman (@MikeHardman19) July 31, 2022