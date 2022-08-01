Police investigation blocks Horizon Drive near Westview Way

Photo: Contributed RCMP have blocked off a scene on Horizon Drive in West Kelowna

The RCMP has blocked off a portion of Horizon Drive in West Kelowna.

One person, who contacted Castanet, says a cyclist may have been struck by a vehicle on Horizon Drive near Westview Way. Another person said a cyclist was taken to hospital.

A man who lives in the area, said he had to drive around to get to his home, which was behind the police line. A picture shows cones set up on the road and officers standing near what looks like a bicycle lying on the street.

We have reached out to the West Kelowna RCMP for further details.

