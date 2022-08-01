A cyclist was killed following a collision with a vehicle on Horizon Drive near Westview Way

Photo: Contributed RCMP blocked off the scene on Horizon Drive in West Kelowna

UPDATE 4:30 p.m.

RCMP say a cyclist has lost his life as a result of a collision with a vehicle on Horizon Drive Monday morning.

The incident occurred around 8 a.m. when a small SUV collided with the cyclist.

Police say a man in his 60's succumbed to his injuries despite efforts from first responders.

West Kelowna RCMP and the RCMP collision analyst are investigating.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or was in the area and has dashcam footage of the collision and has not yet spoken with police are asked to do so by calling 250-768-2880, and quoting file number 2022-47898.

ORIGINAL 10 a.m.

The RCMP has blocked off a portion of Horizon Drive in West Kelowna.

One person, who contacted Castanet, says a cyclist may have been struck by a vehicle on Horizon Drive near Westview Way. Another person said a cyclist was taken to hospital.

A man who lives in the area, said he had to drive around to get to his home, which was behind the police line. A picture shows cones set up on the road and officers standing near what looks like a bicycle lying on the street.

We have reached out to the West Kelowna RCMP for further details.