Photo: Dave Ogilvie

Firefighters doused a fire on a tractor-trailer Sunday night in West Kelowna.

One of the rear wheels caught fire on the trailer of the semi about 10 p.m. on Ross Road, near Westgate Road.

Crews from West Kelowna Fire Rescue extinguished the brake fire about 10:15 p.m.

It's not known if anyone was injured in the incident.