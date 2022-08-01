Dog narrowly misses encounter with a rattlesnake in Bartley Road area

Photo: Justin Sward Justin Sward heard this rattlesnake before he saw it in a forested area up Bartley Road Saturday, July 30, 2022.

It wasn’t something he expected to hear or see a densely-treed area of Bartley Road, not far from the McDougall Rim Hiking Trail.

A West Kelowna man tells Castanet that his dog narrowly escaped what could have been a slippery situation with a rattlesnake on Saturday.

Justin Sward was out enjoying the wilderness up Bartley Road with a friend and his dog Elliot when he heard the distinctive rattle from the snake’s tail.

He managed to move away safely and even snapped a photo of the reptile.

Justin says he’s seen the venomous snakes before, but only on Rattlesnake Island, not so close to the city.

“This is the first time I’ve ever seen a rattler up there,” he remarked.

“I see a lot of people hiking with dogs, so just to make people aware, you know, to be aware if you hear a rattle, just watch your dog.”