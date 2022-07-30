Potential fire on Highway 97C outside West Kelowna

Photo: Contributed

Another fire may have sparked in the Okanagan this evening just outside of West Kelowna.

A Facebook post made on a group page called Coquihalla Road Reports at around 8:30 p.m. shows heavy smoke gathering off the side of Highway 97C.

No flames can be seen in the photo, but a large amount of smoke is in the air.

At this time it is not clear what the cause of the smoke is, whether it be a wildfire, a vehicle fire, or something else.

Castanet has reached out to BC Wildfire Services for more information and is awaiting an update.