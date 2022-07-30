Woman hurt when boat crashes into bible camp dock at high rate of speed

Photo: Jeff Desrochers

UPDATE 6:55 p.m.

The West Kelowna RCMP is investigating the Friday night crash, and alcohol has not been ruled out as a contributing factor.

Police say a 20’ Sea Ray collided with the Green Bay Bible Camp dock at what appeared to be a high rate of speed.

The boat was believed to be operated by a single occupant woman. She was ejected from the vessel when it struck the dock.

She was taken to hospital and remains in serious but stable condition.

According to RCMP, West Kelowna Fire Rescued conducted a search of the area to ensure there were no other victims. As the woman is believed to have been the only occupant, no further search is planned.

Mounties add that there were multiple bystanders in the area at the time of the crash, and it’s fortunate that no one else was hurt.

ORIGINAL 3 p.m.

A boating accident on Okanagan Lake has left three people injured, including one person who was in critical condition.

BC Emergency Health Services dispatched multiple paramedic crews to the scene in the 3700 block of West Bay Road in West Kelowna around 8:35 p.m. Friday. Three patients were taken to the hospital, including the one who was critically injured.

One witness tells Castanet a small red and white boat crashed, full-throttle, into a dock near the Boucherie Beach Resort and not far from the Green Bay bible camp and Frind Estate Winery.

He said the boat went flying through the air and ejected two occupants.

According to the witness, people from the nearby resort and the bible camp came rushing to help and formed a human chain to search for one of the people in the water. He adds that RCMP divers were also called to the scene.

Police have still not commented on the situation.