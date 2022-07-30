Identity of body found near West Kelowna marina unknown

Photo: Contributed Emergency crews at the scene of a body discovery Friday afternoon on the shores of Okanagan Lake

The RCMP’s Southeast District Major Crime Unit has taken over the investigation into a body found Friday afternoon in Okanagan Lake.

Police were called to the west end of the Bennett Bridge, near the Shelter Bay marina, at 1:16 p.m. and found a dead man in shallow water.

Investigators have not yet identified the man and are seeking the public’s help in doing so. The male is described as Asian, 20 to 40 years old, with an average height and slim build. He was wearing a black collared shirt and black pants.

RCMP and the BC Coroners Service are working together to determine the cause of death and any potential criminality.

Police are requesting anyone who might have been in the area that noted a male matching this description on July 29 to contact the Southeast District Major Crime Unit at 1-877-987-8477.