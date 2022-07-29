Police treating body found in Okanagan Lake as crime scene

Photo: Contributed

A body has been discovered in Okanagan Lake near Shelter Bay Marina at the west end of the William R. Bennett Bridge.

RCMP officers at the scene tell Castanet News criminal activity may be responsible.

They are treating the area as a crime scene.

Several RCMP officers are on scene, as is the regional rescue boat and the RCMP boat and fire crews.

The body has not yet been recovered from the lake.

Castanet reporter Brayden Ursel is on the scene.

We will have more information when it becomes available.