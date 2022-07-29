Boil water notice issued for Shannon Lake neighbourhood

Photo: pixabay

The City of West Kelowna has issued a full boil water notice for an isolated section of the Lakeview-Rose Valley water system.

The notice has been put in place for the part of the system served by the Shannon Way Reservoir due to the presence of total coliform.

An interactive map showing the areas impacted by the boil water notice is here.

Chlorine disinfection is highly effective against coliform and the City of West Kelowna continues to treat the system’s water with chlorine.

However, turbidity in the system also remains high; and, therefore the isolated boil water notice is required as a precaution because there is the potential for bacteria, protozoa, viruses and other microorganisms to attach themselves to suspended particles in the turbid water, shielding the microorganisms from the chlorine.

In the boil water notice area, everyone must use water brought to a rolling boil for one minute or more, or seek an alternative safe source, for brushing teeth, drinking, making baby formula and ice, preparing food and beverages and washing fruits and vegetables.

In the water quality advisory area, these recommendations apply to children, the elderly and those with weakened immunity.

The bulk filling station at Shannon Lake and Asquith Roads provides a safe, alternative source of drinking water. Customers can use the touch-free filling station free during the Boil Water Notice. Bring clean bottles for filling. The tap is located on the Asquith Road side of the facility.