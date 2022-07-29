West Kelowna warns of traffic pattern changes on Bartley Road

Photo: City of West Kelowna

West Kelowna drivers are being advised about traffic pattern changes on Bartley Road.

The changes are to allow for installation of underground utilities as part of road and active transportation upgrades in the Shannon Lake Corridor.

From Tuesday, Aug. 2 to Friday, Aug. 5, a single-lane alternating traffic pattern is scheduled to be in place on Bartley Road from the roundabout to Byland Road.

Motorists should drive with caution, follow all posted speed limits and expect delays when travelling through the work area. Bartley Road is anticipated to re-open the evening of Aug. 5, subject to weather, contractor timelines and other factors.

Following the installation of underground utilities, crews will shift to road reconstruction and paving work on Bartley Road.

Beginning Monday, Aug. 15 to Friday, Aug. 26, Bartley Road is scheduled to be temporarily closed to the public during the day and overnight while crews complete road upgrades. For the safety of crews working on site, a road closure is required, however, Bartley Road will re-open to vehicle traffic on weekends.

During this time, motorists are encouraged to avoid the construction area and use alternate routes and detours.

All area businesses will remain open and the contractor will place signage in key locations to help everyone navigate to their destinations.