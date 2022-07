Photo: Contributed

A small portion of Boucherie Road will be closed for nearly two months.

The portion of Boucherie Road between Sonoma Pines Drive and Ridge Estate Drive will be closed in order to facilitate storm, sewer, and water infrastructure upgrades.

It will be closed beginning Tuesday, Aug. 2, with an anticipated reopening Sept. 30.

Motorists will be able to detour via Ridge Estates Drive or Old Boucherie Road and Pritchard Drive.